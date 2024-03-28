More than 32,500 Palestinians killed as Israel continues to pound Gaza

At least 32,552 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since last October, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said on Thursday.

A ministry statement said that 74,980 other Palestinians have also been injured in the onslaught.

"Israeli attacks killed at least 62 people and injured 91 others in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas, which killed nearly 1,200 people.

The Israeli war, now in its 174th day, has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.















