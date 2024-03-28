Another Palestinian child dies of starvation in besieged Gaza, death toll rises to 30

A Palestinian child died of malnutrition in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, taking the death toll from starvation in the besieged enclave to 30, according to the official news agency Wafa.

The child lost his life at Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern city of Beit Lahia as a result of malnutrition and dehydration, Wafa said, citing medical sources.

The broadcaster did not specify the age of the victim.

His death brought to 30 Palestinians who died in the enclave as a result of starvation since last October, according to Palestinian figures.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Palestinian enclave since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas in which some 1,200 Israelis were killed.

More than 32,500 Palestinians have since been killed and over 74,900 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli army has also imposed a blockade on the Gaza Strip, leaving most of the population, particularly residents of the north, on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli war, now in its 174th day, has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.







