2 injured in Israeli airstrike on building in Damascus suburb: Syrian regime media

Israel on Thursday carried out an airstrike on a building in a suburb of the Syrian capital of Damascus, injuring two people, according to Syrian regime media.



Citing military sources, the regime-run SANA news agency reported that the strike occurred at 5.50 p.m. local time.



It said that Syria's air defense systems shot down most of the missiles coming from the Golan Heights, adding: "Two civilians were injured in the attack. Material damage occurred."



Israeli authorities have not yet issued any statement in this regard.



Damascus and its surrounding areas are known to host Syrian regime forces, Iran-backed terrorist groups, and elements of the Lebanese Hezbollah.



Since the onset of the civil war in 2011, Israel has periodically launched attacks on Iranian-backed groups and military points belonging to the Syrian army in Syria.



