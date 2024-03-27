Israeli strike kills 7 paramedics in southern Lebanon

An Israeli airstrike on Wednesday killed seven paramedics with Hezbollah's Islamic Health Society in southern Lebanon.

A local source told Anadolu that the Israeli airstrike hit the Islamic Health Society in the town of Habbariyeh, leaving seven paramedics killed and others injured.

The source added that 12 paramedics were working in the society when the Israeli airstrike took place.

The Hezbollah group mourned the victims, considered the Israeli airstrike on the health facility as a "heinous crime," and vowed that it will not go unpublished.

The Israeli army, for its part, alleged that it hit a military building in Habbariyeh town, and confirmed the killing of an activist who carried out attacks against Israeli territories, but did not provide his name.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of weapons fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension came amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.















