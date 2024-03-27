9 killed in Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon

At least nine Lebanese were killed and many others injured in Israeli airstrikes targeting two towns in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, bringing the civilian death toll to 57 since last October, state media reported.

"At least 6 Lebanese were martyred and several others were injured due to an Israeli airstrike targeting the town of Tayr Harfa in the district of Tyre," according to National News Agency.

The news agency added that "another Israeli airstrike targeted a cafe in the town of Naqoura, resulting in the martyrdom of three Lebanese and the injury of several others."

The Israeli army said it carried out airstrikes on the towns of Naqoura and Tayr Harfa.

In a statement seen by Anadolu, the army claimed the strikes targeted Hezbollah cells.

The bombardment came hours after the Lebanese Foreign Ministry said it has submitted 22 complaints to the UN Security Council against Israel since last October due to its "continuous attacks."

Tension has flared across the shared border since the Oct. 7, 2023 cross-border incursion by Palestinian group Hamas.