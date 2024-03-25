Saudi Arabia welcomes UN resolution demanding immediate Gaza cease-fire

Saudi Arabia welcomed on Monday a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.

A Foreign Ministry statement expressed hope that the UN resolution would lead to a permanent and sustainable cease-fire that includes the release of all hostages.

It underlined the importance of compliance by all parties to their obligations under international law, and increasing the flow of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza and enhancing their protection.

The UN Security Council on Monday passed a resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in Gaza during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which already began on March 11 and is set to end on April 9.

As many as 14 countries voted in favor of the resolution, presented by 10 elected members of the Council, while the US abstained from voting.

The resolution called for an "immediate cease-fire for the month of Ramadan respected by all parties leading to a lasting sustainable ceasefire."

It also demanded the "immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, as well as ensuring humanitarian access to address their medical and other humanitarian needs."

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Palestinian territory since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas in which some 1,200 Israelis were killed.

More than 32,333 Palestinians have since been killed and over 74,694 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war, now in its 171st day, has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.