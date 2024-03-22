Majority of Germans say Israel’s Gaza offensive is ‘unjustified’

An overwhelming majority of Germans disapprove of Israel's military offensive in Gaza, a new poll found on Friday.

Some 69% of Germans said they believe that Israel's military actions in Gaza are unjustified as they have claimed too many civilian lives. Only 18% voiced support for Israel's ongoing military offensive.

Some 87% of those surveyed said the Western countries should put more pressure on the Israeli government to ensure the delivery of more humanitarian aid to the Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

The representative poll was commissioned by the German public broadcaster ZDF, and it was conducted by the foundation Forschungsgruppe Wahlen between March 19 and 21.

Despite growing public pressure, the German government remains one of the strongest supporters of Israel's military offensive against Hamas in Gaza. Chancellor Olaf Scholz has repeatedly said that his country bears special responsibility for Israel due to its Nazi past.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack led by Hamas in which nearly 1,200 Israelis were killed.

More than 32,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and nearly 74,300 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide, and guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.