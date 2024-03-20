Hamas says it showed flexibility to reach cease-fire deal in Gaza

Palestinian group Hamas said Wednesday it has shown flexibility to reach a cease-fire deal with Israel in the Gaza Strip.

"Hamas has shown flexibility that opens the way to an agreement," Hamas leader Osama Hedman told a press conference in Beirut.

"The ball is now in Israel's court," he added.

Indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas resumed on Monday in the Qatari capital, Doha, to reach a truce deal in Gaza.

"Hamas presented a comprehensive vision that includes the principles that we consider necessary for any agreement that achieves the priorities of our people and the resistance in stopping the aggression, the return of the displaced to their places, the withdrawal of the occupation forces from Gaza and the entry of aid," Hemdan said.

Hamas, which is believed to be holding nearly 130 Israeli hostages, demands an end to Israel's ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip in return for any hostage deal with Israel.

A previous deal in November 2023 saw the release of 81 Israelis and 24 foreigners in exchange for 240 Palestinians, including 71 women and 169 children.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack led by Hamas in which some 1,200 Israelis were killed.

Nearly 32,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and more than 74,000 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide, and guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.







