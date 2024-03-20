27 Palestinians killed in Israeli overnight airstrikes on central Gaza

At least 27 Palestinians were reported killed on Wednesday dawn in a series of heavy Israeli bombardment on the Nuseirat refugee camp, central the Gaza Strip.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said a residential home that houses displaced Palestinians in the Nuseirat camp was struck by the Israeli warplanes, destroying the home and killing most of those inside.

The news agency added that other Israeli airstrikes were reported on Gaza City in the areas of Al-Sidra and Al-Daraj, eastern the city.

Further artillery shelling was reported on areas in Gaza City and in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, while no casualties have yet been announced by the health authorities in Gaza from the sporadic shelling.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack led by Hamas in which some 1,200 Israelis were killed.

More than 31,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and almost 74,000 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide, and guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.















