UN Security Council condemns Houthi attacks in Red Sea

The UN Security Council on Monday condemned in the strongest terms attacks by Yemen's Houthi group against commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

The council particularly condemned the Feb. 18 attack on the MV Rubymar, a Belize-flagged, UK-owned bulk carrier that sank on March 2 as a result of the damage it sustained.

"The Council members took note of the negative impacts of these attacks and emphasized that the sunken vessel poses a navigational hazard to ships transiting the area," the Council said in a statement on the situation in the Red Sea and Baab al-Mandab Strait.

Stressing the importance of the full implementation of UN Resolution 2216, the members called for practical cooperation, including with the government of Yemen, to prevent the Houthis from acquiring arms and related materiel to carry out further attacks and reiterated that all member states must adhere to their obligations in regard to a targeted arms embargo.

Demanding the immediate release of the MV Galaxy Leader and its crew, who have been detained for more than 100 days, the members demanded that all Houthi attacks against commercial and merchant vessels traversing the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden cease "immediately."

Recalling the importance of enhancing international and regional cooperation to counter threats to peace and security in the region, the members also called for a de-escalation in the Red Sea to preserve the peace process in Yemen.

"The members further called for continued international involvement in close cooperation with the United Nations and coastal States, as well as with regional and sub-regional organizations to prevent further escalation with possible multidimensional consequences," the statement said.

The Council members urged caution and restraint to avoid a further escalation of the situation in the Red Sea and the broader region and encouraged enhanced diplomatic efforts by all parties.

Yemen's Houthi group has been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7 last year.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.