Israeli army forces people inside Gaza hospital to evacuate stripped

A Palestinian volunteer at the al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City said Tuesday that the Israeli army opened fire at people inside of the facility and marched many of them naked.

"The Israeli army stormed the hospital on Monday with military vehicles suddenly, opened fire, shelled buildings, and arrested women and men,'' Moumin Bulbul, 24, who works in the reception department, told Anadolu.

"During the arrest, they stripped us forcibly and interrogated us, and some were taken to an unknown place,'' he added.

Bulbul noted that the "Israeli army forced dozens of Palestinians to evacuate towards the south of Gaza City, naked and handcuffed."

He said that he and his brother were shot inside the hospital and managed to evacuate to the southern Gaza Strip.

The Gaza Media Office said Tuesday that more than 250 Palestinians have been killed and injured in an ongoing Israeli raid on Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

The army raided the facility Monday, which houses thousands of ill and wounded patients, as well as displaced residents.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian group, Hamas, on Oct. 7, which killed nearly 1,200 people.

More than 31,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in the enclave, and nearly 74,000 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water and medicine, while 60%of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the ICJ. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.