50 Palestinians killed, 180 detained in Israeli raid on Gaza hospital

Israeli forces killed 50 Palestinians at the Al-Shifa Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, the military said on Tuesday.

The army said its forces also detained 180 suspects as part of its raid on the facility since Monday.

"Battles are taking place between Israeli forces" and Palestinian fighters, the army added in a statement.

The Israeli army on Monday stormed the hospital in Gaza City, which houses thousands of ill and wounded patients, as well as displaced people.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, which killed nearly 1,200 people.

More than 31,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in the enclave, and nearly 74,000 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water and medicine, while 60%of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the ICJ. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.













