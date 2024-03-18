News Middle East In Argentina, police confront demonstrators protesting social cuts

Police and demonstrators on Monday clashed violently during protests against social cuts by the ultra-liberal government in Argentina.



Officers used water cannon, batons and tear gas against supporters of social movements who were blocking access roads to the capital Buenos Aires. The demonstrators hurled stones at the police. Two officers and a journalist were injured in the riots, according to a report by TV station TN.



The blockade of streets in protest against the government has a long tradition in Argentina and has been largely accepted until now.



Since the country's new president, Javier Milei, took office in December, security forces have been cracking down on demonstrators.



On Monday, members of trade unions and social movements demanded more food for the soup kitchens that feed poor families. They also protested against cuts to social benefits at around 500 road blockades across the country.



Milei wants to reduce state benefits to a minimum and cut subsidies for electricity, gas, water and public transport.



Argentina is in the midst of a severe economic crisis. The inflation rate is over 270% and around 40% of people in the once prosperous country live below the poverty line.



The second largest economy in South America suffers from a bloated state apparatus, low industrial productivity and a large shadow economy that deprives the state of much tax revenue.



The national currency, the peso, continues to lose value against the US dollar, and the mountain of debt is constantly growing.



