Egypt calls on Israel to lift restrictions on aid reaching Gaza by land

Egypt on Saturday called on Israel to lift restrictions on the entry of relief aid to Gaza through land border crossings, and welcomed the arrival of the first aid ship by sea to the besieged Palestinian enclave.

"Egypt appreciates and welcomes every effort aimed at alleviating the human suffering of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip," Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said.

Abu Zeid said that his country "continues to make all efforts to enhance the access of urgent aid to the strip through the Rafah crossing and through airdrops."

A humanitarian vessel, carrying 200 tons of food donated by the U.S.-based charity World Central Kitchen, departed from Larnaca port of the Greek Cypriot administration and arrived on Gaza's shores on Friday.

The aid mission, named Operation Safeena, aims to inaugurate a maritime aid corridor proposed by the Greek Cypriot administration, and supported by the UK, U.S., and EU.

Israel started its war on Gaza after the Oct. 7, 2023, cross-border incursion by Hamas. It has since killed more than 31,500 Palestinians and pushed the territory to the brink of famine, besides causing mass destruction and displacement.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.