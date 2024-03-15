Israeli military operation in Rafah would be 'catastrophic': UN

Displaced Palestinian children wait in front of their makeshift tent at a camp beside a street in Rafah on March 14, 2024. (AFP Photo)

The UN on Friday voiced concerns over reports of Israel approving plans for a military operation in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

"We've seen these press reports. They're extremely worrying," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told a news conference.

Stressing that the "consequences of a ground operation in Rafah in the current circumstances will be catastrophic for the people of Gaza, for the Palestinians," he also said it would "be catastrophic for the humanitarian situation" on the ground.

He urged that such a move on Rafah-a city hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have descended on, lured by suggestions that it would be a safe area-be "avoided," adding that "negotiations are still going on."

Dujarric has pleaded for all parties involved to prioritize a cease-fire, emphasizing the critical need for humanitarian access and the release of hostages. Dujarric's statement underscored the urgency of finding a resolution to the violence that has plagued the region.

Asked about the impact of a possible military operation in Rafah, Dujarric said "a negative impact on the humanitarian operations" would be immediately felt.

"I mean, it's already complicated enough to do what we're trying to do in the current setting," he added.

Several countries have warned Israel against carrying out a military operation in Rafah, a city which houses more than 1.4 million Palestinians, according to international reports.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack led by the Palestinian group Hamas in which nearly 1,200 people were killed.

Over 31,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and more than 73,000 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on the Palestinian enclave, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.