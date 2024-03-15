Islamophobia rising to ‘alarming levels’ - UN experts

Acts of harassment, intimidation, violence, and incitement based on religion or belief have risen to "alarming levels," a group of UN independent experts warned on Friday, marking International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

The experts said the acts they referred to were "shocking our conscience and creating a climate of fear and deep distrust."

In proclaiming March 15, the International Day to Combat Islamophobia in 2022, the UN General Assembly called for "strengthened international efforts to foster a global dialogue on the promotion of a culture of tolerance and peace at all levels," said the experts.

"During this holy month of Ramadan, we are appalled at the continued refusal by Israel to allow adequate humanitarian assistance and food aid to be provided to the mainly Muslim civilian population in Gaza despite the widespread hunger and signs of severe malnutrition," they said.

They said that today, "hate entrepreneurs," political parties, armed groups, religious leaders, and even state actors around the world are trampling on respect for diversity of religions and beliefs.

"We urge States to ground their responses to all forms of religious hatred, including Islamophobia, in the universal values, principles, and legal framework of international human rights," said the experts.

They said orchestrated public burnings of the holy Quran are deplorable.

"Where advocacy of religious hatred constitutes incitement to discrimination, hostility, or violence, it must be prohibited by law in accordance with international standards," said the experts.

In too many countries in the lead-up to elections, the experts said state and non-state actors feed religious tensions and promote discriminatory laws and policies against Muslim minorities to gain political advantage.

"Across the world, we have witnessed attacks on mosques, cultural centers, schools, and even private property belonging to Muslims," they said.

They said they are seriously concerned about undue restrictions imposed by Israel on access to the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

"These restrictions are particularly alarming in the context of monumental loss of life and destruction of a significant number of places of worship in Gaza," said the experts.

"Cultural property is protected in international humanitarian law during armed conflict since it recognizes damage to the cultural property of any people as resulting in damage to the cultural heritage of all mankind," they added.