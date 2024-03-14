European Council president says only two-state solution can bring peace to Gaza

European Council President Charles Michel warned Wednesday of a regional spillover of the war in Gaza, saying a two-state solution is the "only solution."

"With HH @TamimBinHamad @AmiriDiwan (Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani), agreed on the urgency to reach an agreement on a humanitarian pause & release of hostages," Michel wrote on X, thanking Qatar for its efforts.

"The EU will continue to insist on increasing urgently humanitarian aid, protection of all civilians & respect (for) international humanitarian law," he said.

"We must prevent further regional spillover. The only solution is the two-state solution," he added.

Israel has imposed a crippling blockade on Gaza since Oct. 7, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

More than 31,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza and over 73,000 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.