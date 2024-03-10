Over 4.5M people remain displaced in war-torn Yemen: UN

Over 4.5 million people remain displaced in Yemen amid a years-long conflict in the Arab country, the United Nations humanitarian office said Sunday.

"I urge the international community to continue to give generously to the people of Yemen, to support them to rebuild their lives with dignity," Edem Wosornu, Director of Operations and Advocacy Division at the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), said in a statement.

Yemen has fallen into civil war since 2014 when Iran-backed Houthi rebels seized much of the country, including the capital Sanaa, forcing the internationally recognized government to set up an interim capital in the coastal city of Aden.

UN estimates that in 2024, over 18 million people-over half the population-will need humanitarian assistance and protection services in Yemen.

According to UN figures, 17.6 million people will be severely food insecure and an estimated 2.7 million women and five million children under five will need treatment for acute malnutrition.









