Hezbollah says 3 more fighters killed in cross-border clashes with Israel

Lebanese group Hezbollah on Friday said that three of its fighters were killed in cross-border clashes with Israeli forces.

The slain fighters are identified as Hadi Mahmoud Hegazy, Fadl Abbas Kawar and Ali Amin Marji, a Hezbollah statement said.

It did not provide further details.

With the latest fatalities, the death toll of Hezbollah fighters in clashes with Israeli forces since Oct. 8 has risen to 236.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of weapons fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 30,800 victims following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7.

