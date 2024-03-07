OIC condemns Israeli plan to build thousands of settlements in occupied West Bank

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Thursday condemned the Israeli plan to build thousands of more settlements in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement, the organization condemned "the continued Israeli colonial settlement policy" in the occupied Palestinian territory, the latest of which was the approval of the construction of nearly 3,500 new settlement units.

The organization, which represents 57 countries, affirmed that the Israeli settlement policy is "invalid, illegitimate and unlawful under international law, the Geneva Conventions and relevant United Nations resolutions, including UN Security Council Resolution No. 2334."

The statement urged the international community to assume its responsibilities "in putting an end to all crimes and violations committed by the Israeli occupation across the occupied Palestinian territory, including the city of Jerusalem."

On Wednesday, Israel's Supreme Planning Council approved the construction of 3,500 settlement units in the Jewish-only settlements of Ma'ale Adumim, Efrat, and Kedar in the West Bank.

Türkiye along with several Arab countries condemned the Israeli announcement, stressing the decision is a violation of international law, and called for an immediate halt to Israel's plans.

According to Palestinian figures, about 725,000 settlers live in 176 Jewish-only settlements and 186 outposts in the occupied West Bank.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in the occupied territories are considered illegal.