IS GANTZS VISIT TO WASHINGTON A MESSAGE TO NETANYAHU?

Israel's War Cabinet member Benny Gantz (C) leaves a meeting with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (not pictured) on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 04 March 2024. (EPA Photo)

The approaching plan of the Israeli army to occupy Rafah has further complicated the relationship between U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Biden administration is experiencing great disappointment in restraining the Israeli attacks that began on October 7, believing that it has lost its influence over Israel, its most important ally in the Middle East.

As events indicating a crisis of confidence between the two leaders unfold, former Israeli Defense Minister and member of the War Cabinet Benny Gantz is holding a series of meetings in the U.S.

The visit of Benny Gantz to the U.S. is said to have dealt a strong blow to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has become a burden to the American administration.

Israeli newspapers reported that Netanyahu not only refused to give "official status" to Gantz's visit to Washington but also tried to undermine the visit.

According to reports, Netanyahu instructed U.S. Ambassador Michael Herzog not to attend the meetings that Gantz held with American officials and is claimed to have taken action to prevent Gantz from reaching any official agreement with the U.S. administration.

However, the U.S. administration, represented by Vice President Kamala Harris, officially welcomed Gantz, who criticized Tel Aviv for not allowing sufficient humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.

One of the most discussed topics in the Israeli media these days is Gantz's contacts in the U.S. After leading the coalition led by his party Likud after the elections held a year ago, Netanyahu has still not received an official invitation from Washington despite the passage of time.

Therefore, former Defense Minister Gantz's visit to the U.S. is seen as a strong blow to Netanyahu.

The analysis that Americans see Gantz as the new prime minister is almost universally present in the Israeli media.

U.S. officials also see Gantz as being on a more rational path compared to Netanyahu, amid the trust crisis with Netanyahu. Experts note that Gantz's relationship with the U.S. could have an impact on the upcoming elections.

Prime Minister Netanyahu is also aware of this situation and is very angry.





















