Yemen’s Houthis report fresh U.S.-UK airstrikes amid Red Sea tensions

U.S. and British warplanes launched fresh airstrikes in Yemen's coastal province of Al Hudaydah on Tuesday amid growing tensions in the Red Sea, according to the Houthi group.

The Houthi-run Al-Masirah television said five strikes targeted Al-Jabanah and Ras Issa districts in the province.

There were no reports yet of casualties or damage.

There was no immediate comment from the U.S. on the report.

The Houthi group has been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7.

With tensions escalating due to joint strikes by the U.S. and UK against Houthi targets in Yemen, the group declared that it considered all American and British ships legitimate military targets.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.



















