Italy shoots down Houthi drone in Red Sea

Italy has shot down a drone launched by Yemen's Houthi group, according to the Defense Ministry.

Italian Navy Destroyer Caio Duilio shot down the Houthi unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the Red Sea, the ministry said in a statement on late Saturday.

The statement added that the drone was 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) away from the ship.

There was no comment from the Yemen's group regarding the statement.

Early this week, Germany also shot down two Houthi drones in the Red Sea from one of its naval frigate Hessen, deployed to the area as part of an EU naval mission Aspides to protect shipping.

Yemen's Houthi group has been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.