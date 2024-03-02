WHO Chief expresses concern over destruction surrounding Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza

The head of the World Health Organization expressed concern late Friday about the extent of destruction surrounding the Al-Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip which has been targeted by Israeli attacks.

"After more than a month, WHO and partners managed to access Al-Shifa hospital in northern Gaza" to provide much-needed aid, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on X.

He described destruction around the hospital as "beyond words," stressing the urgent need for a cease-fire in the region to address the humanitarian crisis.

The delivery included "19,000 liters of fuel, lifesaving medical supplies for 150 patients, and treatments for 50 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition," he wrote.

"Over 240 patients are being served by a large number of volunteer health workers. Services are very limited due to a lack of medical supplies, fuel, water and food," he added.

The Israeli army launched a raid on Nov. 15 on the Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest health care facility in Gaza, where thousands of patients and displaced civilians were seeking refuge.

Following the raid and a 10-day siege, the army withdrew from the area after demolishing certain sections.

Subsequently, the Gaza Health Ministry announced the reopening of the dialysis department at the hospital.

Israel has launched a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, which Tel Aviv said killed less than 1,200 people.

At least 30,035 Palestinians have since been killed and 70,457 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on Gaza, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.