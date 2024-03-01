Antalya Diplomacy Forum to focus on solutions to crises threatening global peace, security: Turkish FM Fidan

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Friday that the Antalya Diplomacy Forum will focus on solutions to crises threatening global peace and security, particularly the "ongoing massacre" in Gaza.

Under the auspices of Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and hosted by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the third edition of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum started on Friday with the main theme "Elevating Diplomacy Amid Crises."

"During the forums and one-on-one discussions organized as part of the event, we will assess methods to address crises that pose a threat to global peace and security, with a particular focus on the ongoing massacre in Gaza," Fidan said on X.

"Together with participants from all around the world, we will discuss how we can contribute to a fairer, more peaceful, and more prosperous future by utilizing all the tools of diplomacy," he added.

The forum will offer the chance to explore various topics ranging from mediation to migration, emerging technologies to food security and terrorism to sustainable development, the Turkish foreign minister said.

It will bring together a wide range of participants, from diplomats and politicians to students, academics, civil society organizations, and the business community, he added.