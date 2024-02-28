Israeli army storms into Qalqilya city, raids several homes

The Israeli army on Wednesday stormed into the city of Qalqilya, northern the occupied West Bank, and raided several homes in the city.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli army deployed its snipers on the houses' roofs, and imposed a closure on several neighborhoods in Qalqilya.

As a result of the Israeli incursion, the education department in Qalqilya announced the suspension of schools and moved lessons to online platforms.

Meanwhile, further Israeli incursions were reported against Jenin city, triggering clashes with Palestinians that left at least one Palestinian injured and heavy damage to the city's infrastructure and people's properties.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip after a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Nearly 410 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers in the West Bank since Oct. 7, in addition to over 4,600 others injured.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.



