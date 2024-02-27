ARGENTINAS PRESIDENT MILEI EXTENDS BAN ON GENDER-SENSITIVE LANGUAGE

The new government of right-wing libertarian Argentinian President Javier Milei has banned the use of gender-sensitive language in all government offices.



"No special characters may be used and the unnecessary use of the feminine form in documents must be avoided," government spokesman Manuel Adorni said on Tuesday.



The directive has already been enforced by the South American country's armed forces and has now been extended to all federal agencies.



Gendering is a gender-conscious use of language that is intended to express the equal treatment of all genders and identities.



Milei, a former professor of economics who has made a name for himself with his libertarian policies, takes an ultra-liberal stance on economic issues.



However, he is seen as conservative in other areas, including being against abortion rights.



Milei, who took office in December, recently had the National Institute against Discrimination, Xenophobia and Racism shut down.



"We are moving forward with the dissolution of authorities that are useless," said government spokesperson Adorni last week.



In contrast to other countries in Latin America, there is a strong women's rights movement in Argentina.



Politicians from the left-wing camp and activists in particular regularly use gender-sensitive language.



