Israel confirms Hezbollah downed its drone in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army confirmed on Monday that Hezbollah had shot down its military drone in Lebanese territory.

Earlier on Monday, the Lebanon-based Hezbollah resistance group said it shot down an Israeli Hermes 450 model with a surface-to-air missile over the Tuffah region of southern Lebanon.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchange of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.



















