Israeli airstrike targets car in Jenin refugee camp, killing 1

An Israeli airstrike targeted a car in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank on Thursday, killing one Palestinian and wounding 15 others.

"One Palestinian was martyred and 15 injured, including two critically, as a result of the (Israeli) occupation's targeting of a car in the Jenin camp," the Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The ministry did not disclose the identity of the Palestinian killed, while Palestinians shared photos and videos on social media of a burning car in the middle of the camp.

Medical sources at Jenin Government Hospital told Anadolu that the victim's body arrived charred.

With the start of a devastating war on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7 last year, the Israeli army launched a series of incursions and military operations in the Jenin camp, during which many Palestinians were killed.

Israel says the camp is a hub for the activities of Palestinian resistance factions, housing dozens of fighters from Hamas, Islamic Jihad and Fatah, from where operations against Israeli targets are launched.

















