2 more journalists killed by Israeli army in Gaza, death toll reaches 132

The Government Media Office in Gaza expressed mourning on Friday for two additional journalists who lost their lives in Israeli army airstrikes on the central area of the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the media office announced that the death toll among journalists in Gaza since Oct. 7 has reached 132, following the deaths of Mohammad Yaghi and Musab Abu Zaid.

Both journalists, along with their family members, were killed as a result of Israeli airstrikes targeting their homes in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas. The ensuing Israeli war has killed more than 29,500 people and caused mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

For the first time since its creation in 1948, Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, the highest judicial body of the United Nations, over its Gaza war.

An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.