One Israeli killed, 8 injured in shooting incident east of Jerusalem

An Israeli was killed and eight others were injured Thursday morning in a shooting incident near the Ma'ale Adumim settlement east of occupied East Jerusalem.

Palestinians opened fire on Israeli vehicles, killing one Israeli and injuring eight others, leaving two in critical condition, Israel public broadcaster KAN reported.

Settlers killed three Palestinians for alleged involvement in the shooting, it said.

The attackers took advantage of a traffic jam in the area and opened fire on Israeli cars, KAN added.

The broadcaster said the municipality of the Ma'ale Adumim settlement requested that residents stay in their homes.

There have been no comments by Palestinian resistance groups on the reports as yet.

This incident comes amid Israeli's ongoing devastating war on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, along with intensified incursions, arrests, and killings in the occupied West Bank.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980, in a move never recognized by the international community.







