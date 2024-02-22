Israel raids Nasser hospital again, Gaza ministry says

Israeli forces raided Nasser Medical Complex, the biggest functioning hospital in Gaza, on Thursday shortly after withdrawing from it, the Palestinian enclave's health ministry said.

The World Health Organization says the hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza's second largest and crucial to the territory's crippled health services, stopped working last week after a week-long Israeli siege followed by the raid.

Nasser Hospital is the latest health facility to become a theatre of war in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, now in its fifth month.