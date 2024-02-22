Germany backs Dutch premier Rutte for top NATO role

Germany joined the US, UK, and France on Thursday to back the nomination of the Netherlands' outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte for NATO chief.

"Chancellor (Olaf) Scholz supports the nomination of Mark Rutte as the new Secretary General of NATO," German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on X.

"With his immense experience, his great expertise in security policy and his strong diplomatic skills, he is an outstanding candidate," added Hebestreit, citing Sholz.

Rutte, 57, also reportedly has the support of Washington, London, and Paris.

He needs the endorsement of all 31 NATO allies before he can be nominated to replace Jens Stoltenberg, who is expected to step down in October after 10 years in the post.

Last July, NATO allies agreed to extend Stoltenberg's mandate by another year until Oct. 1, 2024.