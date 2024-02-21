WHO voices solidarity with Doctors Without Borders after Israeli attack in Gaza

The World Health Organization (WHO) expressed solidarity on Wednesday with Doctors Without Borders (MSF) after a deadly Israeli strike on a shelter of the medical charity in the Gaza Strip.

"WHO stands in solidarity with our colleagues at MSF and extends its condolences for the deaths of their family members," the UN body said on X on the strike that killed two people and injured six in the Al Mawasi area of Khan Younis, a city in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to WHO, those wounded in the attack were subsequently transferred south to a hospital in Rafah city, including two children with burns.

"WHO assisted in the medical assessment of the injured," it added.

A Wednesday statement by MSF on X said Israeli forces had attacked a shelter hosting MSF staff and their families in Al Mawasi.

"While details are still emerging, ambulance crews have now reached the site, where at least two family members of our colleagues have been killed and six people wounded.

"We are horrified by what has taken place" MSF said.