UK Labour leader Starmer calls for lasting ceasefire between Israel, Hamas

On Sunday, Keir Starmer, leader of the British Labour party, expressed his belief in a long-term truce between Israel and Hamas. This comes as parliament prepares to discuss the ongoing conflict, which has caused tensions within the opposition party.

Published February 18,2024
British Labour leader Keir Starmer said on Sunday there should be a lasting ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, setting out his stance before parliament is expected to debate a conflict that has caused division in the opposition party.

With Labour well ahead in the polls before an election later this year, Starmer is keen to present a united front to voters, but the conflict in Gaza has tested that unity.

Nearly a third of his lawmakers defied him last year to back calls for an immediate ceasefire and the party had to withdraw support for a candidate over his comments about Israel earlier this month.

This week, the Scottish National Party is expected to bring a motion to parliament to call for an immediate ceasefire -- something Starmer's foreign policy chief David Lammy said the party would examine and then come to a decision on.

Addressing the Scottish Labour conference, Starmer said: "What we all want to see ... (is) an end to the fighting not just now, not just for a pause, but permanently. A ceasefire that lasts ... that is what must happen now."

He added that any ceasefire could not be one-sided.

Earlier, Starmer, like Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, had called for a "sustainable ceasefire" and his aides said his words did not amount to a change in position.