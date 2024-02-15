Hezbollah says it fired barrage of rockets on northern Israel

Hezbollah on Thursday said that it fired a barrage of rockets on the settlement of Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel.

The Lebanon-based group said the attack came in response to the Israeli strikes on the Nabatieh and Souaneh areas in southern Lebanon that left seven Lebanese citizens killed on Wednesday.

The Ynet news website also reported that 20 rockets were fired on Kiryat Shmona, triggering rocket sirens to set off in the settlement and causing an electricity outage in parts of the settlement.

No casualties have been reported so far, but the Jerusalem Post newspaper said at least one rocket damaged a property and the Israeli security authorities are inspecting other sites.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant threatened that the Israeli army's warplanes would strike everywhere in Lebanon in response to the Hezbollah attacks.

"We can attack not only at 20 kilometers [from the border], but also at 50 kilometers, and in Beirut and anywhere else," Gallant said.

The Lebanese government said it will file a complaint against Israel at the UN Security Council over Wednesday's Israeli drone strike that killed seven people.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 28,650 people following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year.

*Writing by Ahmed Asmar in Ankara