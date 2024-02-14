U.S. conducts 'self-defense strikes' against Houthis in Red Sea

The U.S. carried out "self-defense strikes" against Houthi targets in Yemen, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said Wednesday.

"On Feb. 13, at approximately 2:35 p.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces successfully conducted a self-defense strike against one mobile anti-ship cruise missile (ASCM), in Iranian-backed Houthi controlled areas of Yemen, that was prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea," CENTCOM wrote on X.

Separately, CENTCOM said an anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) was launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen into the Gulf of Aden.

"U.S. Navy ships tracked the missile but took no action because the missile was not projected to impact near any ships," it said, adding there were no reports of injuries or damage to ships in the area.

U.S. forces will continue to take actions that protect freedom of navigation and make international waters "safer and more secure" for the U.S. Navy and merchant vessels, it added.

Yemen's Houthi group has targeted vessels in the southern Red Sea, warning that it will attack all Israeli-bound ships. It said the attacks are meant to support Palestinians as they face Israel's "aggression and siege" in Gaza.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently announced the creation of a multinational mission, Operation Prosperity Guardian, to counter the Houthi attacks.