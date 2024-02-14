Israel’s Netanyahu seeks to prosecute journalists publishing cabinet leaks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeks to prosecute journalists who publish details from security cabinet meetings without approval by the military censor.

According to the Israeli public broadcaster KAN, Netanyahu's office wants to make it illegal to publish any leaked information unless it is approved first by the military censor.

"A journalist will not be granted immunity unless he obtains approval from the censor for publishing," the broadcaster said.

Netanyahu also wants to limit the discretion of the army-run censor in deciding what material can be reported, KAN said.

The Union of Journalists in Israel has condemned the move as a "glaring warning sign" of a threat to freedom of the press.

Israel's Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara is expected to oppose the move.

According to The Times of Israel newspaper, Baharav-Miara is expected to focus on legal measures against those who leak the content, rather than those who publish it.

There was no comment yet from Netanyahu's office on the report.





















