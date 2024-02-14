Israel destroys Doctors Worldwide clinic in Gaza

A clinic of the Doctors Worldwide in Gaza was destroyed in the attacks of the Israeli army, the association said on Wednesday in a statement on X.

Since 2015, Doctors Worldwide has been providing health services to the region in the city center of Gaza, it added, noting that the clinic was completely destroyed as a result of the Israeli attacks since Oct. 7.

The clinic was evacuated after the start of the Israeli attacks, while the team continues to serve in the south of Gaza at Kuwait Hospital, the statement also said.

It stressed that the delivery of medical and aid supplies continued from Egypt through the Rafah Crossing due to the depletion of medical and consumable stocks in Gaza.

The statement also stressed that due to the recent attacks, 30 hospitals, 53 health centers, 150 health institutions, and 122 ambulances in Gaza were unable to provide services.

Since the first day of the attacks, the organization has reached over 113,000 Gazans through both healthcare and humanitarian aid efforts, distributing essential supplies such as medication, hygiene kits, staple food items, and diapers for babies and patients.

Since a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, killing some 1,200 people, the Israeli offensive into Gaza has killed more than 28,500 people and caused mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.