Yemen’s Houthis report new U.S.-UK airstrikes in Hudaydah

Yemen's Houthi group reported new U.S.-British airstrikes on Tuesday in the coastal province of Hudaydah.

The attacks targeted several areas in At-Tuhayta district in southern Hudaydah, the Houthi-run Al-Masirah television reported, without providing any further details.

No information was yet available about casualties or damage.

There was no comment from the U.S. on the report.

Tuesday's airstrikes came one day after Houthis claimed an attack on a U.S. ship in the Red Sea.

The Houthis have been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7.

With tensions escalating due to the U.S. and UK carrying out joint airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, the group declared it considered all American and British ships to be legitimate military targets.



















