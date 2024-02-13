19 more Israeli soldiers get injured amid Gaza fighting

An Israeli soldier stands in a military vehicle as it rides near the border with the Gaza Strip on February 12, 2024. (AFP Photo)

The Israeli army said Tuesday that 19 more soldiers had been injured in clashes in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours.

Figures released by the army showed that 1,345 soldiers had been wounded since Israel expanded its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 27.

According to military figures, at least 569 soldiers have been killed and 2,882 others injured since the outbreak of the conflict on Oct. 7.

Israel has launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 28,473 Palestinians have since been killed and 68,146 others injured, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling this January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.



















