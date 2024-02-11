2 Jordanian pilots killed in plane crash during military training

Two Jordanian military pilots were killed on Sunday following a plane crash during a training tour in the northeast of the country, Jordan's military said.

An unnamed military source also said one of the Royal Jordanian Air Force's training aircraft had crashed during a training tour at King Hussein Air Base in the Mafraq area.

He added that the plane crash resulted in the death of both Maj. Pilot Omar Atta Abadi and Capt. Pilot Muhammad Abdullah Khudair after they were transferred to Al-Hussein Medical City in the capital Amman.

On June 19 last year, two Jordanian pilots were injured as a result of a Royal Air Force military helicopter crashing during a training flight near the capital Amman.