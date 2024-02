Hamas armed wing Al-Qassam Brigades announced on Friday that they killed seven Israeli soldiers at point-blank range in eastern Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

"Our fighters managed to detonate an anti-personnel mine among a group of occupation soldiers, killing 7 soldiers at point-blank range in Abasan Al-Kabira area in eastern Khan Younis," Al-Qassam Brigades said on Telegram.

"The fighters returned to their bases safely," it added.