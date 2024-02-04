4 Palestinians injured by Israeli army gunfire in occupied West Bank

Four Palestinians, including a child, were injured on Sunday by Israeli army gunfire in the city of Nablus and the Shuafat refugee camp, east of Jerusalem, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that its ambulance crews treated an 18-year-old youth for a bullet injury in the foot caused as Israeli troops stormed Nablus.

Bullet fragments were removed from the foot of another 22 year-old man, the society said.

He was injured during confrontations in Balata camp east of Nablus.

It added that its crews also treated the injury of a young man, 22, with bullet fragments

A 4-year-old child was transferred to Rafidia Hospital for treatment, Red Crescent said.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that an Israeli soldier stormed Balata camp with a bulldozer leading to confrontations with Palestinian residents and causing casualties.

"A young man was injured by rubber-coated metal bullets during confrontations with the Israeli occupation forces in the Shuafat refugee camp, north of occupied Jerusalem," the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

The Israeli army on Sunday detained 14 more Palestinians during raids across the occupied West Bank, according to a prisoners affairs groups.

The new arrests brought the total number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli forces since Oct. 7 to 6,512, the Commission of Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank since the fighting broke out between Palestinian groups and Israel in Gaza on Oct. 7.

At least 381 Palestinians have since been killed and 4,200 others injured by Israeli forces in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.