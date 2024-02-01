OUTLINE OF TEMPORARY CEASE-FIRE, PRISONER EXCHANGE PRESENTED TO ISRAELS WAR CABINET

This handout picture released by the Israeli army on February 1, 2024, shows Israeli troops operating in the Gaza Strip, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. (AFP Photo)

The head of Israel's spy agency Mossad on Wednesday presented an outline of a temporary cease-fire and a prisoner exchange to the country's War Cabinet amid the deepening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip due to Israel's attacks.

David Barnea presented a nine-stage draft agreement to the War Cabinet, where all Israeli prisoners in the Gaza Strip could be released, according to Israeli Channel 12 News.

The first stage proposes that 35 Israeli prisoners, including women, the sick, injured, and elderly, could be released in exchange for a 35-day cease-fire.

The second stage suggests the possibility of extending the cease-fire for an additional week for ongoing negotiations, allowing discussions on the release of male prisoners and individuals recognized by Hamas as combatants.

The report does not specify the number of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons that would be released.

It is claimed that Hamas seeks the release of prominent Palestinian figures, while Tel Aviv insists on releasing "lower-profile" prisoners.

Also, Al Arabiya TV reported that Hamas did not give "definite approval" to the cease-fire proposal formed in Paris.

There are speculations that, in the first stage, Hamas might demand the release of Palestinian prisoners sent behind bars after Oct. 7, 2023, instead of high-ranking Palestinian prisoners.

Contrary to claims of an imminent agreement, Hamas spokesman Osame Hamdan rejected the notion of signing a cease-fire on Saturday, saying they have "comprehensive reservations" about the proposed deal.

Another senior Hamas figure, Ali Abed al-Rahman Baraka, mentioned that they are reviewing the proposal, consulting with allies and stakeholders, and will make a decision within a short period, not exceeding one week.













