Israeli army targets Syrian regime military facility

The Israeli army said on Wednesday that it targeted a Syrian regime military facility overnight in response to shelling towards the southern Golan Heights.

Israel's Army Radio said three missiles launched from Syrian territory fell in an open area in the Syrian Golan Heights, which is currently under Israeli occupation. In response, the army fired artillery shells into Daraa, in southern Syria.

Meanwhile, Channel 12 reported that no one was injured or any property was damaged in the incident.

Since the outbreak of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, armed groups have launched missiles towards Israel on multiple occasions.

Israel occupied the Syrian Golan Heights in 1967, annexing it in 1981. However, the UN and the majority of the international community, except the US, consider it as occupied territory.





