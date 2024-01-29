Saudi Arabia condemns attack on US forces on Jordan-Syria border

Saudi Arabia strongly condemned on Monday a drone attack on US forces near the Jordanian-Syrian border.

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry reiterated the kingdom's firm support "for intensified international efforts to eliminate terrorism and extremism in all its forms and manifestations and dry up its sources of financing."

The US Central Command (CENTOM) said Sunday that three service members were killed and 28 injured in an attack on the Al-Tanf US military base.

An Iraqi group calling itself the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for the attack.

Sunday's attack is considered one of the deadliest recent attacks on American troops in the Middle East.