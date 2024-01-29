Israeli army kills 2 Palestinians in occupied West Bank

Two Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank on Monday, taking the death toll since Oct. 7 to 374, according to officials and Wafa news agency.

A 21-year-old man was killed by Israeli fire in the town of Yamoun near the city of Jenin.

Meanwhile, another Palestinian man was killed and another wounded by Israeli army gunfire in the town of Duwar, near the city of Hebron.

Israeli forces raided several cities, towns, and camps in the occupied territory, sparking clashes, witnesses said.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank since Israel launched a military offensive against the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas last October in which Israel says 1,200 people were killed.

At least 26,422 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, along with causing mass displacement, destruction and conditions for a famine.

















