Egypt condemns attack on US forces on Jordanian-Syrian border

Egypt condemned on Sunday a drone attack on US forces on the Jordanian-Syrian border that killed three American soldiers and injured several others.

Cairo strongly condemns any terrorist act that threatens the security and stability of Jordan, the Foreign Affairs ministry said in a statement.

It expressed full solidarity with Jordan, and offered sincere condolences to the US and the families of the victims, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said three service members were killed and 28 injured in an attack on the Al-Tanf US military base Sunday.

An Iraqi group calling itself Islamic Resistance claimed responsibility for the attack.

Al-Tanf, a base located within Syrian territory outside of regime control where the Syrian, Iraqi, and Jordanian borders meet, houses a number of American troops.

"Today, America's heart is heavy. Last night, three U.S. service members were killed—and many wounded—during an unmanned aerial drone attack on our forces stationed in northeast Jordan near the Syria border," President Joe Biden said in a statement. "While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq."

Since the Oct. 7 cross-border offensive by Palestinian group Hamas, US forces have come under attack multiple times in Iraq and Syria.



















