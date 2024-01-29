Another Palestinian journalist killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza, pushing tally to 121 since Oct. 7

Another Palestinian journalist was killed early Monday in an Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip, pushing the death toll to 121 since Oct. 7, Wafa news agency reported.

Israeli warplanes targeted the home of journalist Isam Al-Lulu in the town of Al-Zawayda, the Palestinian agency said, adding that the attack also killed Al-Lulu's wife and his two children.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas last October.

The onslaught has killed more than 26,000 people, mostly women and children, displaced 85% of the blockaded enclave's population and created conditions for a famine. Israel says 1,200 people were killed in the initial Hamas attack.

The International Court of Justice, in its interim ruling in the genocide case filed by South Africa, ordered Israel to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza, and enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance to address the adverse conditions of life faced by Palestinians. Tel Aviv also has to submit a report to the ICJ on all measures taken to give effect to this order within one month.





















